Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

