Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 193.7% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.91.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $153.03 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion and a PE ratio of 392.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

