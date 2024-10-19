Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 34,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

