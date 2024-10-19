Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $34.86 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

