Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,500,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 262,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $200.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.