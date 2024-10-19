Good Life Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 198.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.