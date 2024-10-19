BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 million, a PE ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.26. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BrainsWay Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

