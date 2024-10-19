Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 5,391 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $54.60 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

