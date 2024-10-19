Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

