Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,813 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 692,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,717 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,841,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $90.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

