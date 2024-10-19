Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,804 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

GLW opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

