Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

