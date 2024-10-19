Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,462,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,681,136.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.55.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

