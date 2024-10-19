Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Purchases 79,767 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

