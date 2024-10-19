Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Asure Software by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Asure Software by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

