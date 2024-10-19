DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BHRB opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $946.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,875,523.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHRB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

