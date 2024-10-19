Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for PCRX Earnings

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $806.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 590,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

