Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.