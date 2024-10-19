Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Separately, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

