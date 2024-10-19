Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

