Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.