Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Landmark Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

