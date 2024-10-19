Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

