Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Genpact by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 284,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

