Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.96.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.