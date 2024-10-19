Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Borck bought 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,952.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

