GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $3,062,080.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $55.34 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research increased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
