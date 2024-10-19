GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $3,062,080.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $55.34 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after buying an additional 162,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research increased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

