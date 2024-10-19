Susquehanna Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,082,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after buying an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

