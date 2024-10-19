Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Stephens

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

EXE stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

