Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Acquires A$2,200,000.00 in Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,200,000.00 ($1,476,510.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.

