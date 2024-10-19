Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Acquires A$2,200,000.00 in Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,200,000.00 ($1,476,510.07).
Atturra Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.
Atturra Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atturra
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Atturra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atturra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.