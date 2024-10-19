Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.96.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $91.64 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

