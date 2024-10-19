Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Vice Chairman Sells $2,988,000.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James O’boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 824,163 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 453,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 284,236 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

