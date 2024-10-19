Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

