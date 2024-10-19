Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.