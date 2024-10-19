William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Progressive

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $12.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.17 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $251.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. Progressive has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

