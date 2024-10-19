FY2025 EPS Forecast for Capstone Copper Increased by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.63.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

