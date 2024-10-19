Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPM opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

