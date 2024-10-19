FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sanofi Issued By Zacks Research

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

SNY opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

