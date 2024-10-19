Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as low as $8.56. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 102,008 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $430.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

