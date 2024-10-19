Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.69 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.25). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 27,057 shares changing hands.

Gama Aviation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.69. The firm has a market cap of £68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About Gama Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.