Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,299 shares changing hands.
Patriot Gold Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
