Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.28 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.17). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 1,900,913 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.01) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Card Factory

Card Factory Price Performance

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.95 million, a P/E ratio of 755.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pamela Powell acquired 4,766 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,472.50). Insiders own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.