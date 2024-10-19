Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Bit Digital Price Performance

BTBT stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

