Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Bit Digital Price Performance
BTBT stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.