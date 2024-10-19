Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.79 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 225.22 ($2.94). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 232,547 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £922.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,264.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Justin Ash purchased 21,100 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £49,796 ($65,024.81). 34.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

