Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Raised to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ALTM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALTM opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Arcadium Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

