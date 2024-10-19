What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for ACI Q3 Earnings?

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Albertsons Companies Stock

ACI stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,951,000 after buying an additional 335,783 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,923,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,236,000 after purchasing an additional 362,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 924,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 956,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

