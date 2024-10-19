Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $6.26. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 22,819 shares changing hands.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 3.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
