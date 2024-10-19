DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.94. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 30,197 shares.
DarioHealth Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.64% and a negative net margin of 265.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
Featured Articles
