DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.94. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 30,197 shares.

DarioHealth Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.64% and a negative net margin of 265.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 3.1% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 20.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Featured Articles

