Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.58 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 168.90 ($2.21). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 35,015 shares traded.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of £24.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.58.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Transense Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £9,963.48 ($13,010.55). In other news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £9,963.48 ($13,010.55). Also, insider Melvyn Segal purchased 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £6,998.67 ($9,139.03). 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.