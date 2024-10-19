Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,029 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHF opened at $7.28 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

